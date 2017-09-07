Google Trips, Flights, and Destinations add 26 new countries and 22 languages

It can sometimes be hard to keep track of all the services/apps that Google has to offer, but among them, three that can be the most helpful for planning and organizing a trip or vacation include Trips, Flights, and Destinations. Today, Google is releasing these three services in a host of new countries and languages.

Starting off first Trips, this is the app Google released last September as a way for planning out future adventures, business meetings, family vacations, or really anything else where you’re heading out of the house for a few days and need to keep tabs on any reservations, check out restaurants where you’re headed, create day plans, etc. Google Trips is adding support for six new languages all across the globe, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Japanese.

Speaking of reservations, Google Flights is essentially a built-in airplane booking engine that you can access right in Google Search. Simply type in where you want to fly to, and you’ll be able to select which airports you want to travel to, what dates you’ll be flying, how many passengers you need to buy tickets for, and more. Once you’ve entered all of this information, you’ll be able to see all of the flights available, select the ones you’d like, and purchase them right there.

Google Flights is expanded to the following 26 countries:

Albania

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Estonia

Finland

Georgia

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Ukraine

Lastly, Google Destinations allows users to access cards within Google Search results that showcase relevant photos and information when searching for a popular destination. For example, searching for a “Provence destinations” will show you everything you need to know about the Provence of France. you can look through the top sights in the area, view popular itineraries, and even check prices for flights.

Google Destinations is now available in 14 new languages, and they include:

Bulgarian

Croatian

Czech

Filipino

Hungarian

Indonesian

Japanese

Lithuanian

Malaysian

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Slovakian

Slovenian

This latest expansion means that Google Trips, Flights, and Destinations are now available in a combined total of 26 new countries and 22 languages. Expansion of Google’s services to other individuals that previously couldn’t access them is always great to see, and this latest one should make planning for a big trip considerably easier than before.

