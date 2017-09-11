What features would you want in Google Assistant-powered ‘Bisto’ headphones? [Poll]

Over the last month or so, we’ve seen an increase in the number of references to Bisto within Google’s applications. These references have shown us the potential internal code names for the different models being developed as well as photos of possible form factors and features.

What sorts of features do you hope Google brings to the ‘Bisto’ smart headphones?

In the latest teardown of the Google Assistant application on iOS, we spotted a new image that not only showed the outline of an over/on-the-ear pair of headphones but also several smaller icons around it. These appear to show off music playback (I mean, obviously this would be a feature), messaging, voice search (most likely in the form of Google Assistant), and potentially fitness-related functionality.

If we look at Bisto’s biggest competition, Apple’s AirPods, we know that consumers will buy “smart headphones” if they offer enough functionality in return. With AirPods, users can control audio playback as well as trigger Siri by tapping on the side of either earbud. Hopefully, as Bisto will come in multiple form factors, Google’s “smart headphones” will offer more functionality than just talking to the Assistant.

So, what features do you want to be baked into the Bisto headphones when they’re officially released other than the Google Assistant? Do you plan on purchasing a pair if they have everything you want in them? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

