Google Assistant’s rounded and brighter redesign is rolling out now on iOS

For the past several weeks, we have been able to activate a new rounded interface for the Google Assistant on Android. That new look is now rolling out first to iOS through an update to the dedicated Google Assistant app today.

Nintendo Switch

As we’ve seen on Android, this new design has a focus on rounding everything from speech bubbles to chips to carousels of information cards. Various interface elements in the “Explore” tab also get the new rounded treatment. Meanwhile, Assistant’s background is no longer a light gray, but rather a stark white.

As we shared with you last week, this rounded look is in testing on Android, with Google Assistant also adopting this new style for the Lens.

In the app’s release notes, Google refers to these design changes as giving “Assistant a new look.” They also note “bug fixes and stability improvements.” Otherwise, there are no major changes to the app ahead of Wednesday’s Google’s event where we should hear more about Google Lens.

Version 1.1.1909 of Google Assistant for iOS is now available via the App Store.

Old New New

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: