Here’s a list of every song the Google Pixel 2’s ‘Now Playing’ feature can recognize

One of the Google Pixel 2’s best new features is its ambient music recognition technology. What’s impressive is that the handset itself will be able to identify almost any song and without the need to communicate with any external servers. Thanks to a developer, we now have a list containing all 17,000+ songs the Pixel 2 is currently capable of recognizing…

The developer, Kieron Quinn, was able to compile this list of songs from the “matcher.leveldb database” found on the Pixel 2 XL. Unfortunately, as the database was difficult to read, some of the song titles might be repeated or just have random characters placed in the name.

The list itself, found here, currently contains 17,300 songs. This is just the tip of the iceberg, though, as the developer says that he’s unsure if the program he used was successful in pulling everything found on the Pixel 2. Plus, as new songs hit the radio, I’m sure the list will continue to grow and change.

If you don’t want to wait for the Google Pixel 2 to try this feature out, check out our Android Basics post where we walk you through setting up something similar using Shazam.

