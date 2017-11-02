HTC joins Android One with mid-range ‘U11 life’ featuring Edge Sense, Android 8.0 Oreo

As widely rumored, HTC is now making devices for the relaunched Android One program. A mid-range phone, the HTC U11 life is not all too different from the Moto X4, save for launching with Android Oreo and featuring some Pixel-like features.

As the name suggests, the ‘life’ is part of the U11 family, but with a smaller 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 Super LCD display covered by Gorilla Glass. The phone has sizable bezels, with an oblong fingerprint sensor underneath the screen.

The mirror-like rear of the U11 makes its way to the life with an acrylic finish and two colors: Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black.

Meanwhile, like the larger phone, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL, it features a squeeze-sensitive frame that HTC believes aids one-handed use. HTC’s Edge Sense has numerous features, especially when taking pictures, and integration with third-party camera apps, like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Beyond launching apps, there is also squeeze integration in Google Maps, Photos, Assistant, and Play Music.

Both the front and rear camera have a 16MP sensor with “HDR Boost” providing fast HDR that can capture multiple shots without a delay. There is Phase Detection Auto Focus on the rear camera, which also supports 4K video recording. On the audio front, features include Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res 24-bit sound, and uSonic headphones. There is also IP67 water protection and a 2,600 mAh battery.

The HTC U11 life is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSDXC slot. Unlike previous Android One devices, the U11 life is launching with 8.0 Oreo with Android One guaranteeing Android P and monthly security patches.

This addition to the Android One family is first launching in Germany for 379,00€ ($441.97), with the device expanding to Europe and Asia-Pacific later this year and into 2018.

