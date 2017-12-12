Google Lens lead teases improved functionality and experimental AR features coming soon

Google Lens launched in beta on the company’s Pixel smartphones, so understandably, it’s a bit light when it comes to the feature load. However, Google is continually working to improve it. Recently, one of the leads on the Lens project has revealed some of what we should expect in the coming months…

Responding to an inquiry from Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii, Rajan Patel revealed that the Google Lens team is currently working on a new OCR model and to quote him, it’s “amazing.” For one, the team is working to improve how Lens can recognize the world around it, such as flora and fauna. In its current state, Lens can recognize certain things, but it’s usually pretty general about it, not quite like what we saw back at I/O.

Further, the Lens team is working on recognizing things you might shop for — home goods or apparel for example. This isn’t possible with Lens at the moment, but it’ll certainly be a welcome addition as it could be very handy.

Lastly, Patel teases AR experiences for Lens. What this could be is unclear, but it’ll undoubtedly run on top of ARCore just like Google’s AR Stickers. I’d guess that this could include something like displaying prices for clothing in a store or giving information cards on various items at a grocery store, but that’s just speculation. We’ll just have to wait and see…

Shopping (apparel, home goods, etc) in the works. Natural world (flora and fauna) improvements coming. Team just sent me an amazing new OCR model. Experimental AR experiences coming as well… — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) December 9, 2017

