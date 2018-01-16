Have you experienced Google Home- or Chromecast-related Wi-Fi outages? [Poll]

If you happen to own a router from ASUS, Linksys, Netgear, TP-Link, or Synology, there’s a chance that you’ve been experiencing Wi-Fi issues after setting up a Google Home and or a Chromecast in your house. While a fix is in works, there’s no quick or temporary solution for users having problems.

Have you experienced any Wi-Fi issues since installing a Google Home or Chromecast?

While a TP-Link engineer has given a detailed explanation as to why this is happening, here’s a brief rundown of what’s happening from Ben’s article:

The short explanation here is that Google’s devices often send a lot of information at once when they wake up from sleep mode. Because of this, many routers will simply shut down the connection either to the internet or to the device’s they are connected to.

Thankfully, for those of you who are affected, Google has told us that the company is looking into the matter and hopes to share a solution soon.

So, have you been experiencing Wi-Fi problems since setting up your Google Home or Chromecast? How often is your router cutting off access to the internet? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!