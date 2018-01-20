dbrand skins are now available for the Google Pixelbook

When it comes to protecting your $1,000+ Google Pixelbook, there aren’t really any options out there other than basic laptop sleeves. While those work great when transporting your Chromebook, it doesn’t add any protection to the glass lid or style when you’re actually using the computer. Thankfully, dbrand, maker of some of the most popular and premium smartphone skins on the market, is now making skins for the Pixelbook…

UAG Cases

Just released on the dbrand website, you can now order skins for the Pixelbook’s lid, glass portion, the bottom of the machine, and touchpad. And just like with Pixel smartphones, you can order a customized Google “G” logo to add a little extra flair.

Now, if you’re wondering what skin material would work best for your Pixelbook, from personal experience, I can tell you that the matte black option feels great and works amazingly well on trackpads. It adds a bit of texture to the glass, but it doesn’t diminish the touch experience.

As far as the lid and bottom are concerned, choose whatever fits your style. dbrand has a bunch of different designs that look like wood, stone, and even carbon fiber. And if you really want to go nuts, there’s a red dragon skin that will really make your Pixelbook stand out in a crowd.

If you want to pick up some skins for your Pixelbook, head on over to dbrand’s website. The skin that covers the Chromebook’s lid costs $14.95, the bottom is an additional $9.95, and the trackpad option is $2.95. If you want to add the G logo, it costs $0.95 while the glass portion comes in at $4.95. Just note that the glass section sits on top of the Pixelbook lid’s skin (unless you order the glass portion by itself).

Check out my tweet below to see how I plan to outfit my Pixelbook.