How long will it take for Fuchsia to replace Android and Chrome OS, if ever? [Poll]

Since 2016, Google has been quietly building and testing a brand new operating system called Fuchsia. As it is open source, we have been able to follow along with its development and make guesses as to what it’ll look and feel like. If two things are apparent, it’s that Fushia will work cross-platform and it’s very Google Assistant-heavy.

With these in mind and seeing how far along it is in its developmental stages, do you think it will ever replace Android and or Chrome OS?

Earlier today, Kyle took an in-depth look at what Fushia is. In it, he notes that it appears as though the upcoming operating system will be used on mobile phones, tablets, laptop, and more. On top of working on everything, it seems as though you can pick up with whatever you were doing on one device if you sign back in on a different machine:

Traditionally, the problem with doing this is maintaining progress and context. That’s where something called Ledger comes in: once signed in with your Google Account, your applications automatically save their place across devices. Google describes Ledger as “a distributed storage system for Fuchsia.” Everything is stored in the cloud.

The second thing is that Fuchsia appears to incorporate Assistant in the entire operating system. Yes, Android can call upon Assistant by holding the Home button or saying “Hey Google,” but Assistant on Fuchsia has access to everything on screen all of the time:

Assistant in Android can inspect your screen for information for its use if you hold the home button, but it seems Fuchsia will provide even deeper access. In Fuchsia, you can be in your browser looking at reviews for a restaurant, then you open your calendar to check a date, then say “Okay Google, invite Samantha to lunch” and it would have all that context.

So, how long do you think it will take Google to replace Android and or Chrome OS with Fuchsia? Are you more likely to use the operating system on a mobile device rather than on your desktop? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

