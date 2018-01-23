How to disable your activity status in Instagram

Recently, Instagram has silently begun rolling out an update that lets your follows (that you follow back) to see the last time you opened up the social media application. Thankfully, there’s an option in the app’s settings that lets you disable your activity status. Here’s how…

STEPS TO DISABLE INSTAGRAM’S ACTIVITY STATUS

Get annoyed with Instagram Disable the activity status Enjoy your privacy

1. Get annoyed with Instagram

Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, has always been in the spotlight for being right on the edge of invading its user’s privacy. With this change, Instagram is following in Facebook’s footsteps. At no point did the social network notify users of this change nor does Instagram leave the option disabled by default.

When the activity status feature rolls out to your application, you will be able to see the last time someone else was online in the direct message section. Again, you can see when someone else was last online if you follow them and they follow you back.

2. Disable the activity status

As I said earlier, Instagram makes it incredibly easy to disable your activity status. First, you must open the Instagram application. Next, located on the bottom navigation bar, tap on your avatar to be taken to your profile. Then, find the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the interface to be brought to the Options menu.

Instagram’s Options menu is long and can be confusing with the number of different menu items. The easiest way to locate the option to disable the activity status is to scroll down until you find the grouping of items that have a toggle next to them. Toggle Show Activity Status off.

If you get lost along the way, use the below photos to help.

3. Enjoy your privacy

With the activity status option turned off, no one else will be able to see the last time you were online. But at the same time, you will no longer be able to see the last time others were last checking the Instagram application.

