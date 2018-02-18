How to stream the 2018 Daytona 500 live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

This year will be the 60th running of the Daytona 500 Nascar race. Held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, drivers compete head-to-head for over 200 laps. Here’s how to watch the Daytona 500 live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

The Daytona 500 is set to air today starting at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET with the green flag being waved at 11:49am PT / 2:49pm ET. Fox is the official broadcast partner for the race so the event will be shown across its different affiliates.

How to stream the 2018 Daytona 500 on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

For the most part, the Daytona 500 is locked down behind a paid TV subscription, while clips and highlights will be available online.

To actually stream the events, you can either download the Fox Sports Go app onto your Android device or visit FoxSportsGo.com from your Chrome web browser. After installing and signing into the app on your phone, you can then Cast the livestream to your Chromecast, your television with Chromecast built-in, or your Android TV.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the Fox Sports Go application, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes your local Fox broadcast. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Three other TV services that will allow you to watch the Daytona 500 include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, and Sling TV. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $25 a month, you can access the Sling Blue tier which includes Fox. The other two services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Learn more about the Daytona 500

You can check out Fox’s official Daytona 500 website to learn more about the event schedule, driver profiles, and more.

