KGI: Galaxy Note 9 likely dropping in-display fingerprint sensor ‘due to technological difficulties’

Since last year, we have been operating under the belief that Samsung is developing its own in-display fingerprint sensor technology for the Galaxy Note 9. According to a new report from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, however, Samsung is likely dropping this technology from its next flagship smartphone…

Last August, KGI released a similar report stating that it believed Samsung would release the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with a traditional fingerprint sensor (which it did) but would still incorporate the in-display option into the Note 9.

Kuo explains that it is “likely” Samsung will remove under-display fingerprint technology from the Note 9 due to “technological difficulties.” He says the the feature currently suffers from issues with screen protectors and various different environments affecting the success rate of the under-display fingerprint reader, thus Samsung’s reasoning for removing the technology.

We’ve already seen companies like Vevo release a phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Of course, Samsung is particular with its smartphones, and it probably wasn’t happy with how long it takes for the technology to recognize your biometrics.

