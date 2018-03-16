Samsung launches Disney’s ‘Mickey’ and ‘Minnie’ AR Emojis for Galaxy S9 devices

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 does a lot of great things with its camera from the variable aperture sensor to the super slow-motion mode. However, AR Emojis don’t fall into that category. With a new add-on, though, there’s at least something kind of fun with them…

AR Emojis on the Galaxy S9 are a clear attempt to compete with Apple’s Animojis on the iPhone X, but they’re weird, not as good, as sometimes borderline terrifying. The standard “humanized” AR Emojis, however, aren’t the only ones available. Samsung also created a handful of masks and two animals that you can map your face to.

For many users, however, the new Disney add-on pack will be the favorite. This add-on is available to all S9 and S9+ owners for free, and doesn’t require any sort of update to work. Simply open up your camera app, head over to the AR Emojis section, and hit the “+” button to add-on the pack.

This Disney pack starts with just two characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, but Samsung says its partnership will also include characters from Frozen, The Incredibles, and Zootopia through the course of 2018. As you’d expect, this pack still lets you create reaction GIFs, record videos, and take pictures as the characters.

