Android Oreo now available for Galaxy S8 users on AT&T

Samsung kicked off its Android Oreo rollout for the Galaxy S8 earlier this year, but until last week it was available in the States. Now, AT&T users are getting in on the fun…

If you’ll recall, over the past several days we’ve seen the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ on Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile updated to Android Oreo. Now AT&T is launching that same update for S8 users on its network. As you’d expect, this is the same update as on other carriers, offering Android 8.0, February’s security patch, and the same 1.5GB download size.

The OTA is rolling out to all users now, and includes the build number G950USQU2CRB9 for the Galaxy S8 and G955USQU2CRB9 for the larger Galaxy S8+, as SamMobile mentions.

As you’d expect, this update includes Samsung Experience 9.0 with all of the new features and less terrible emojis that come along with it, as well as Google’s improvements to Android Oreo in general, such as picture-in-picture mode.

If you’re using a Galaxy S8 or S8+ on AT&T, be sure to head into your settings and check for the update.

