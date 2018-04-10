How to opt out of Facebook’s targeted ads on Android

One of the underlining themes of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimonials in front of Congress is that people don’t like the idea of being served ads based off of their browsing habits. Thankfully, you can disable these types of ads, but it won’t stop Facebook and others still tracking you…

1. Turn off online interest-based advertising

First, launch the Facebook application and swipe over to the right-most tab. From there, scroll down to the bottom of the list and choose Account Settings. Now, select Ads at the bottom of the list and then tap on Ad settings.

You now have two sections/types of ads that you can disable. The first offers to serve you ads based off of the websites you visit and apps that you use Facebook technologies. The second removes you from Facebook’s Audience Network that is used to serve you its ads even if you aren’t still on the social network.

These steps are almost identical on a computer if you’re using Facebook in a web browser.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

2. Ads with your social actions

In the same Ad settings menu, you can also disable a Facebook feature in which it uses your likes and interests to advertise to your friends and family. You can either disable this entirely or limit it to only friends.

