Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact go up for pre-order in the US starting at $649

Sony isn’t a big player in the US market, but the company’s latest Android smartphones certainly bring a lot to the table. Today, the Xperia XZ2 family of devices officially go up for pre-order in the States, starting at Best Buy.

The best gifts for Android users

To quickly recap, Sony’s Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact were unveiled back at MWC earlier this year and unlike iterations passed, they actually change Sony’s formula a fair bit. For starters, these devices have both been redesigned in big ways. Gone are the overly massive bezels and blocky designs, exchanged for curvy designs that even incorporate glass on the larger device.

As for specs, the larger Xperia XZ2 brings a 5.7-inch 18:9 LCD display to the table, packing a 3,180mAh battery. On the smaller Compact, you’ll get a 5-inch 18:9 LCD display, with a 2,870mAh battery. Under the hood, specs are similar with the Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android Oreo powering both devices. Further, they both offer Android Oreo out of the box and rear-facing fingerprint sensors that actually work in the US.

Pricing on these new smartphones lines up closely with Google’s Pixel 2 family, which means one is relatively affordable, while the other is pretty expensive. At the top is the flagship XZ2 which carries a $799 price tag unlocked in US, while the smaller device lands at $649. Both are available GSM unlocked, and you can pre-order now at Best Buy.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: