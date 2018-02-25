Sony Xperia XZ2 & XZ2 Compact specs: Front-facing speakers, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, more

Feb. 25th 2018

MWC 2018
Sony has officially unveiled the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, bringing a new era of design to the company’s outdated hardware lineup. Everything else internally lines up with the 2018 specs we expect from other OEMs.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Android Version Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Screen size 5.7-inch FHD+ HDR, 18:9 5-inch Full HD+ HDR 18:9
Camera 19MP, 960fps video capture, 4K HDR video recording, SteadyShot w/ Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), f/2 19MP, 960fps video capture, 4K HDR video recording, SteadyShot w/ Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization)
Front Camera 5MP, display flash, f/2.2 5MP, display flash, f/2.2
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU
Storage 64GB 64GB
Expandable storage up to 400GB 400GB
RAM 4GB 4GB
Battery 3180mAh (nonremovable) 2870mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C USB Type-C
Weight 198 g 168 g
Dimensions 153 x 72 x 11.1 mm 135 x 65 x 12.1 mm
Other features IP65/IP68, stereo speaker S-Force front surround, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0 IP65/IP68, stereo speaker S-Force front surround, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0
Color options Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green, Ash Pink White Silver, Black, Moss Green, Coral Pink
Carrier availability Unlocked | March 2018 Unlocked | March 2018
Base price off-contract TBD TBD
In-box accessories MH750 headset, QuickCharger 3.0, and USB Type-C adaptor MH750 headset, QuickCharger 3.0, and USB Type-C adaptor

 

