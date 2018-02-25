Sony Xperia XZ2 & XZ2 Compact specs: Front-facing speakers, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, more

Sony has officially unveiled the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, bringing a new era of design to the company’s outdated hardware lineup. Everything else internally lines up with the 2018 specs we expect from other OEMs.
|Sony Xperia XZ2
|Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
|Android Version
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Screen size
|5.7-inch FHD+ HDR, 18:9
|5-inch Full HD+ HDR 18:9
|Camera
|19MP, 960fps video capture, 4K HDR video recording, SteadyShot w/ Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), f/2
|19MP, 960fps video capture, 4K HDR video recording, SteadyShot w/ Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization)
|Front Camera
|5MP, display flash, f/2.2
|5MP, display flash, f/2.2
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Expandable storage up to
|400GB
|400GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Battery
|3180mAh (nonremovable)
|2870mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|Weight
|198 g
|168 g
|Dimensions
|153 x 72 x 11.1 mm
|135 x 65 x 12.1 mm
|Other features
|IP65/IP68, stereo speaker S-Force front surround, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0
|IP65/IP68, stereo speaker S-Force front surround, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0
|Color options
|Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green, Ash Pink
|White Silver, Black, Moss Green, Coral Pink
|Carrier availability
|Unlocked | March 2018
|Unlocked | March 2018
|Base price off-contract
|TBD
|TBD
|In-box accessories
|MH750 headset, QuickCharger 3.0, and USB Type-C adaptor
|MH750 headset, QuickCharger 3.0, and USB Type-C adaptor