LG says the G7 ThinQ will pack a 6.1-inch display that can hit 1,000 nits

Just like it did leading up to the announcement of the G6, LG has decided to talk at length about some of the features we should expect to see in the upcoming G7 ThinQ. This time around, the South Korean company has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone will include a super bright 6.1-inch IPS LCD display that will be able to reach 1,000 nits.

At this point, there have been so many leaks of the G7 ThinQ that, at this point, LG is just confirming facts. First, the 6.1-inch display will feature a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, making it slightly taller than previous handsets from the company. Second,

And of course, LG boasts that since the screen can reach 1,000 nits, it will be the “the brightest and most vibrant display on the smartphone market today.” Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ can reach above 1,000 Nits, but the functionality is limited to when the phone is in direct sunlight and it cannot be directly activated by the user.

LG’s press release states that the G7 ThinQ’s QHD+ (3120 x 1440 resolution) display will be 30% more efficient than the G6’s, is capable of reproducing 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, and will have a slightly smaller bezel below the screen when compared to previous models.

To help make the G7 ThinQ’s display the “most vibrant,” LG includes a setting that will let the user define the screen color. As you can see from the photo below, there are presets for Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, and Expert. There is also an Auto option and a slider that allows the user to manually control the display’s color temperature.

Additionally, the comparison photos also show that users will be able “hide” the display notch most likely through a setting found on the phone.

Look for additional coverage of the G7 ThinQ when LG officially announces the handset on May 2.

The full press release can be read below:

