The OnePlus 6 will be announced on May 16

Following several teasers for its upcoming flagship, OnePlus has officially announced that it will be launching the OnePlus 6 on May 16 in London.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the teasers and leaks, so far we know that the OnePlus 6 will feature a glass back, come running the Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM, and have up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Additionally, OnePlus has partnered with Marvel to launch an official Avengers: Infinity War special edition of the OnePlus 6. Chances are that this will only be available in India like last year’s Star Wars phone.

For diehard OnePlus fans, the company is selling tickets right now between £ 16.00 and £ 30.00 for those who wish to attend the launch event in London. Better hurry if you’re interested as only 1,000 or so seats will be available.

And if you won’t be in London, don’t worry – OnePlus will be livestreaming the event which we will be sure to share with you again once we get closer to May 16.

