The Asus Chromebox 3 is available now for pre-order

Back at CES, Asus announced the Chromebox 3, which is powered by 8th generation Intel Core CPUs. Now, without any type of announcement, the ChromeOS-running machine has shown up on several retailer’s websites for pre-order.

As you can see from the photo above, the Chromebox 3 keeps the same basic box design we’ve seen every manufacturer use when making a ChromeOS desktop. As for I/O, the Chromebox will have USB-C, Gigabit LAN, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports around back and an audio jack, two USB 3.0 ports, and a microSD card slot on the front side.

There are four configurations of the Chromebox 3 (which you can see below), each with a different Intel CPU. Unfortunately, the listings from TigerDirect and NextWarehouse don’t state how much DDR4 RAM or storage will come with each machine.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering the Asus Chromebox 3, we have listed all of the different options below along with each item’s price from TigerDirect:

