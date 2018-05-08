Download Android P Developer Preview 2’s new default wallpaper

While most probably installed Android P through the Beta Program, users who cleanly flashed the firmware were met with a brand new default wallpaper.

Semih ÇELİK on Google+ was able to extract the wallpaper and has kindly shared it with the world to download. As you can below, the photo appears to be an aerial shot of a snow-covered shore and the ocean

Weirdly enough, this image doesn’t seem to be included in Google’s Wallpaper app that typically supplies wallpapers for most Pixel users.

If you are interested in using the wallpaper on your handset, you can either download the extremely blue image below, or you can grab it from the original uploader here.

