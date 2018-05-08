Tune in here to watch the Google I/O 2018 Keynote at 10 AM PT [Livestream]

- May. 8th 2018 9:20 am PT

Google I/O 2018
Google I/O 2018 kicks off today, and we’re here on the ground in Mountain View, California at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. First on the ever-growing list of Googley festivities of the week is the keynote, and you can tune in live right here!

As is the case every year, we’re expecting this keynote to be the main event — and bring most of the exciting and interesting announcements for the week. What will it bring? We can’t say for sure, but we did a roundup of our expectations last week.

The short version is that we’re expecting to see the next major version of Android, Android P, new Google Assistant features, a refreshed version of Material Design, a weird Android TV dongle, and more. And we’ll also see mentioned many things Google already announced in recent days, such as the new JBL Link Bar, the latest in Android Auto, and the official 1.0 version of Android Things.

The possibilities are endless, but be sure to let us know what you’re hoping to see during the keynote in our poll from last night. And after the event is over, be sure to keep your eyes glued here at 9to5Google throughout the coming days — we’re in for a wild ride!

The keynote kicks off at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST and you can livestream the entire talk on YouTube below:

