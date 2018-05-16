OnePlus 6 specs

- May. 16th 2018 9:30 am PT

As expected, the OnePlus 6 was announced today with much fanfare. Inside, you will find the standard Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of built-in storage. Find out more about the handset below.

OnePlus 6 Specification
Android version Android 8.1 Oreo | OxygenOS 5.1
Screen size 6.28″ Full Optic AMOLED Screen, 19:9, Gorilla Glass 5
Resolution 2280×1080 pixels
Primary camera 16MP (IMX 519), 1.22-micron pixels, ƒ/1.7, OIS, EIS, Dual LED flash
Secondary primary camera 20MP (IMX 376k), 1-micron pixels, ƒ/1.7
Front camera 16MP (IMX 371), 1-micron pixels, f/2.0, 1080p, 30FPS video
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
Expandable storage up to NA
RAM 6GB / 8GB
Battery 3,300mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack
Weight 177 grams
Dimensions 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75 mm
Other features Water and dust resistant (no IP rating), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Dash Charge (5V 4A), rear-facing fingerprint sensor, software face unlock
Color options Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White
Carrier availability Unlocked
Base price off-contract $529 – $626
In-box accessories TBD

