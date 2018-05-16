OnePlus 6 specs

As expected, the OnePlus 6 was announced today with much fanfare. Inside, you will find the standard Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of built-in storage. Find out more about the handset below.
|OnePlus 6
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 8.1 Oreo | OxygenOS 5.1
|Screen size
|6.28″ Full Optic AMOLED Screen, 19:9, Gorilla Glass 5
|Resolution
|2280×1080 pixels
|Primary camera
|16MP (IMX 519), 1.22-micron pixels, ƒ/1.7, OIS, EIS, Dual LED flash
|Secondary primary camera
|20MP (IMX 376k), 1-micron pixels, ƒ/1.7
|Front camera
|16MP (IMX 371), 1-micron pixels, f/2.0, 1080p, 30FPS video
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
|Expandable storage up to
|NA
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Battery
|3,300mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Weight
|177 grams
|Dimensions
|155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75 mm
|Other features
|Water and dust resistant (no IP rating), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Dash Charge (5V 4A), rear-facing fingerprint sensor, software face unlock
|Color options
|Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White
|Carrier availability
|Unlocked
|Base price off-contract
|$529 – $626
|In-box accessories
|TBD