Alphabet Scoop 012: Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, more notched Android phones, YouTube Music

This week we talk about all the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL information that surfaced, from leaked screen protectors to reports on a new manufacturer and solid details. We also chat about other notched Android phones unveiled this week, YouTube Music, and more.
- Alleged Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL screen protectors leak w/ front-facing speakers and notch
- Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL speculation runs wild in the wake of alleged screen protector ‘leak’
- Google will reportedly source LG Display for notched Pixel 3 XL OLED panel
- These Google Pixel 3 XL renders based on the sketchy screen protector leak are gorgeous
- Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL: Built by Foxconn, notch on XL, Verizon exclusive again, dual front cameras
- Alleged ‘Motorola One Power’ leaks w/ new design, branding, notch, and Android One
- Motorola One Power leaks out in alleged live image showing off its wide display notch
- Xiaomi’s new Mi 8 closely mimics Apple’s iPhone X
