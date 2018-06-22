Alphabet Scoop 015: Fuchsia 101, an hour-long crash course in Google’s new OS

This week we talk all about Fuchsia. Our Kyle Bradshaw has been tearing apart Google’s in-the-works operating system for several weeks now, and we’re summing it all up in 1 hour.
Hosts:
Links:
- Fuchsia Friday: Ledger picks up where you left off
- Fuchsia Friday: Everything is an Entity
- Fuchsia Friday: A system built for ‘Instant Apps’ on steroids
- Fuchsia Friday: The structure of Google’s Lego-like modular OS, explained
- Fuchsia Friday: How Flutter is paving the way for Fuchsia (and our first Fuchsia app!)
- Fuchsia Friday: Amber keeps Fuchsia up to date and secure
- Fuchsia Friday: The Four Layers of Fuchsia
- Fuchsia Friday: Maxwell and the secret ‘agents’ of Fuchsia
- Fuchsia Friday: Graphics, Gaming, and VR (Oh my!)
- Fuchsia Friday: The dream team behind Google’s new OS
- Fuchsia Friday: Early thoughts on how Android compatibility could potentially happen
- Fuchsia Friday: The first 5 minutes of Fuchsia as captured by its new screenshot tool [Gallery]
- Fuchsia Friday: FIDL is the Rosetta Stone of Fuchsia
- Fuchsia Friday: So is Android imitating Fuchsia’s features?
- Fuchsia Friday: How ad targeting might be a hidden cost of Fuchsia’s structure
- Fuchsia Friday: Google is working on two unusual Fuchsia device prototypes
- Fuchsia Friday: ‘Machina’ brings support for running Linux on top of Fuchsia
Feedback?
