Verizon’s Moto Z Play Droid Edition now receiving Android 8.0 Oreo

As we near the official release of Android P, we are seeing a lot more phones get updated to the outgoing Android Oreo. Up next to get the almost year-old version of Android is Verizon’s Moto Z Play Droid Edition.

In addition to the usual Oreo changes like picture-in-picture, smart text selection, and adaptive icons, build ‘ODN27.76-12-30-2’ brings the June security patch to the almost two-year-old smartphone.

As Oreo was rolled out to the unlocked Moto Z back in May, this update has been long awaited for those still rocking Verizon’s Moto Z Play. Customers can find out more information about what they can expect with this update on Verizon’s support website.

If you don’t want to wait for the update to make its way to your handset, you can manually check for an update by going to Settings > About phone > System updates. If the Oreo update is available, just agree to the terms and the Moto Z Play should handle the rest.

