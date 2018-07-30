Kindle app for Android now offers split-screen support, new ‘Notification Center’ incoming

While Google offers its own option for buying and reading e-books on Android, Amazon’s Kindle service is still the most popular option for that on the market today. Now, the Android app is finally adding split-screen support, as well as announcing a new feature.

In the latest Kindle for Android update, rolling out now on Google Play, Amazon is finally delivering support for Android’s native split-screen multitasking feature. As with any other app that supports this, the functionality should work for any device running Android 7.0 Nougat and above, regardless of if it’s a smartphone or a tablet.

While this feature might not be used by everyone, it’s undoubtedly handy to have for this sort of app, especially for those who use the Kindle app to house documents for study topics.

Along with this update, Amazon has also revealed that a new feature is coming to the Kindle app. This revolves around notifications, with the hope being that it will improve the notification experience without being a distraction. The changelog calls out being notified of new releases, so presumably, this will allow users to get updates from their favorite authors when a new book is out. Amazon says this is coming in “the next few weeks.”

Introducing Notification Center, a quick way to learn about new releases, receive deal alerts, reading insights, and more. Tap the bell icon to see it in action. Coming in the next few weeks.

Kindle for Android is available for free on Google Play.

