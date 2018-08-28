LG G7 One ditches the software skin for Android One and a lower price

After launching the LG G7 ThinQ earlier this year, LG is building on that device with not one, but two brand new variants of it. Surprisingly, one of them even runs on top of Android One.

LG G7 One

The LG G7 One has a similar build to that of the LG G7 ThinQ that launched earlier this year, but changes a few key aspects. The biggest departure on this phone compared to the rest of LG’s lineup is the software, and that’s because it carries Google’s take on Android 8.1 Oreo as part of the Android One program. Gone is the bloat of LG’s skin, replaced with a clean experience akin to the Pixel.

The LG G7 One runs Android 8.1 Oreo and includes only the most essential apps out of the box, providing users with a smooth and fast smartphone experience. The phone automatically optimizes background activity for the most important operations to maximize battery life. Users can conveniently access the rich AI experience of the Google Assistant by tapping the dedicated button on the side of the phone. LG’s first Android One phone will receive regular security updates with built-in Google Play Protect for total peace of mind.

That software is running on top of specifications more similar to the LG V30 than the G7 ThinQ, though. LG has swapped the Snapdragon 845 for last year’s 835, and the phone has just 32GB of storage alongside 4GB of RAM. There’s also only one 16MP camera on the rear. That’s not a bad package by any means, but it is slightly disappointing given what the standard LG G7 ThinQ carries. Thankfully, LG will be offering this phone at a lower price from the standard G7 ThinQ, although specifics haven’t been announced.

LG has also brought over the same IP68-rated metal and glass build, Boombox speaker, and the 6.1-inch LCD notched SuperBright display. It also has the same Google Assistant button on the side and a headphone jack with 32-bit HiFi DAC.

LG G7 Fit

Alongside the G7 One, LG has also announced the LG G7 Fit ahead of IFA 2018. This device, again, uses the same basic build as the standard LG G7 ThinQ, but with a few key changes. It also only has one camera, starts at 32GB of storage, has 4GB of RAM, and runs on top of Android 8.1 Oreo with LG’s skin. However, it dials things way back to the Snapdragon 821 (the processor in the original Google Pixel and LG G6) to cut costs. LG says this device is designed to “bridge the gap between mid-range and flagship models.”

Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, the LG G7 Fit comes with the stunning 6.1-inch LCD FullVision display with QHD+ (3120 x 1440) resolution powered by LG’s exclusive Super Bright Display LCD to delivery an industry-leading 1,000 nits of brightness. Like the LG G7 ThinQ, the LG G7 Fit offers premium and intelligent features such as AI CAM, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Boombox Speaker and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. AI CAM lets users choose from eight shooting categories – person, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise and sunset – for perfectly optimized shots along with three effects options for even more personalization.

Pricing and availability information is still unknown for both of the devices, but they will be on display at IFA 2018.

