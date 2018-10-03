150: Pixel 3 pre-orders, ‘mini Pixel’, Assistant redesign, LG stuff | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got confirmation of the Pixel 3 pre-order date, a funny “mini Pixel” teaser, Wear OS 2.1, Google Assistant gets a redesign, Assistant monetization, LG announcements, and more.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Google confirms Pixel 3 pre-orders opening October 9th, again teases its arrival and colors
- Google pokes fun at ‘Pixel Ultra’ with ‘mini Pixel’ that some would actually buy
- Wear OS 2.1: A better smartwatch experience is a swipe away [Video]
- Google Assistant redesigned to be simpler & more powerful on phones, rolling out now
- Google Assistant apps can now be monetized w/ IAPs and subscriptions for Actions
- LG V40 ThinQ goes official w/ 6.4-inch notched display, thinner bezels, five cameras
- LG Watch W7 is the first hybrid Wear OS watch w/ mechanical hands, 100-day battery, $450
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!