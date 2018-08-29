Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL specs, explained: Everything we know so far

There’s not much left to learn about the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL. We know just about everything about it — from what photos shot with its camera will look like, to what accessories come with it in the box. Along the way, though, we’ve pieced together most of the spec sheets for both phones too. Here’s what we think we know about the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs…

Even without seeing an official spec sheet from Google, we have a really good idea of what the Google Pixel 3’s specs will look like. Most of the information here is thanks to a leak of the Google Pixel 3 XL running a benchmarking app, previous Pixels’ specs, and other bits of info from our own sources.

We’re assuming, given history, that both phones will once again be nearly identical in terms of specs, although clearly there are some differences given the XL’s slightly larger size.

Google Pixel 3 specs

First of all, the standard Pixel 3 will be running the latest Qualcomm chip — the Snapdragon 845. That’s paired with the Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB RAM, and a battery of unknown size. The phone will have a smaller, 5.4-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio — although details on that display are scarce as of now.

The cameras aren’t anything surprising from a hardware perspective. The back shooter is going to be 12.2MP, and the two front shooters are going to be 8.1-megapixels. It’s not clear which storage tiers the phone will launch with, but we know for sure that there are models with both 64GB and 128GB of storage space. Perhaps there will be an additional, even larger, size.

Here’s the full specs based on what we know today:

Android 9 Pie

5.4-inch display, 18:9 aspect ratio

12.2-megapixel rear camera w/ laser autofocus + dual pixel phase detection

Two 8.1-megapixel front cameras, one w/ wide-angle lens

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-a-chip

Adreno 630 GPU

Pixel Visual Core (2nd generation?)

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB or 128GB storage

Just Black, Clearly White, others (names unknown)

Stereo front-firing speakers

Bluetooth 5.0 + LE

Unknown mAh battery

Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO

NFC, eSIM, GPS, GLONASS

Active Edge

Proximity / Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer / Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Barometer

Android Sensor Hub

Pixel Imprint

Wireless charging support

Google Pixel 3 XL specs

Like previous years, all of the Google Pixel 3 XL specs are going to be nearly identical to those of the Pixel 3. The primary difference with the larger model is that the display is obviously larger, has a notable display cutout (notch) at the top to house the dual front-facing cameras, and the phone itself is bigger. Functionally, the phone is going to be almost exactly the same.

The Google Pixel 3 XL will have a Snapdragon 845, the Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB RAM, and a 3,430 mAh battery. Its large display will have a resolution of 2960×1440 and comes in at 6.7-inches (although that might be a misreading thanks to the phone’s notch).

Here’s the full specs based on what we know today:

Android 9 Pie

6.7-inch (???) display, 2960×1440 resolution

12.2-megapixel rear camera w/ laser autofocus + dual pixel phase detection

Two 8.1-megapixel front cameras, one w/ wide-angle lens

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-a-chip

Adreno 630 GPU

Pixel Visual Core (2nd generation?)

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB or 128GB storage

Just Black, Clearly White, others (names unknown)

Stereo front-firing speakers

Bluetooth 5.0 + LE

3,430 mAh battery

Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO

NFC, eSIM, GPS, GLONASS

Active Edge

Proximity / Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer / Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Barometer

Android Sensor Hub

Pixel Imprint

Wireless charging support

Obviously, the phones haven’t been launched yet, but given the extent of the latest leaks, we can stand behind these spec sheets — despite their holes — fairly confidently.

