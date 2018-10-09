Google Pixel Slate specs, explained

Since the official announcement of the Google Pixel Slate, we’ve all been hungering for the nitty gritty. Luckily, Google has provided us with every detail of Google Pixel Slate specs that you could ever want.

Google Pixel Slate specs

You have five models to choose from when shopping for a Google Pixel Slate. Each upgrade is a sensible one, combining processor (and therefore graphics), RAM and storage, with no unexpected price jumps between them.

The starter model features an 8th Gen Intel® Celeron® processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of SSD storage, for a mere $599. For $100 more, or $699, the second model doubles both the RAM and SSD space, to 8GB and 64GB respectively.

For the middle model, ringing in at $799, you get an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space. The next model up doubles the SSD space again to 128GB and includes an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, for $999.

The top-tier model, for those who want to own a true beast of a tablet with no compromises, boasting an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 256GB in SSD storage, will cost you quite a pretty penny at $1599.

Beyond these differences, everything else stays the same across models.

To recap:

Intel® Celeron® processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD – $599

Intel® Celeron® processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD – $699

Intel® Core™ m3 processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD – $799

Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – $999

Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1599

Screen

Google has packed a massive 3000×2000 Molecular Display™ touchscreen inside of the 12.3″ device, giving the device a 293ppi ratio, with LTPS LCD technology to help extend battery life.

Fingerprint Authentication

Hidden away in the power button, the Google Pixel Slate features a Pixel Imprint™ fingerprint scanner with dedicated fingerprint sensor to securely unlock your device. This is a new feature for Chrome OS, and should be reasonably more secure than the phone-based Smart Lock currently available.

Cameras

The Pixel Slate features two cameras, one in the front, one in the rear. While both Sony cameras weigh in at 8MP, the front-facing camera has a wider field of view, for video calls and taking group photos.

Backing up this hardware is native support for the Pixel-exclusive Google Camera app for Android, including Portrait mode.

Audio

Like the other devices in this year’s Pixel lineup, the Google Pixel Slate does not feature a headphone jack. Google has done a few things to compensate for this. The Pixel Slate features two dual-coil, front-firing speakers, embedded in the bezel and powered by Waves MaxxAudio. The device also includes a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter.

Additionally, for your Google Assistant and video calling needs, the Pixel Slate will feature dual microphones with echo cancellation.

Battery life

The Google Pixel Slate is equipped with a 48WHr battery that will be capable of up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. This means the Pixel Slate will last you through the work day, with a little bit of juice left for play at home.

Full specs

Here’s the full sheet of Google Pixel Slate specs:

Chrome OS

Dimensions: 202.04mm x 290.85 mm x 7.0mm

Weight: 1.6lbs / .7kg

Midnight Blue, anodized aluminum body

12.3″ Molecular Display™

3000×2000 resolution LTPS LCD

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Touchscreen with Pixelbook Pen support

8-megapixel front camera, ƒ/1.9 aperture, 1.4um pixel size, wide field of view, 1080p 30fps video

8-megapixel rear camera, ƒ/1.8 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, Auto Focus, 1080p 30fps video

8th Gen Intel® Core™ m3, i5 or i7 Processor, or Intel® Celeron® Processor

RAM: 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB

SSD Storage: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB or 256GB

Dual front-firing speakers

Two microphones for improved noise cancellation

48WHr battery, capable of 10 hours of usage

WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO, dual-band

Bluetooth® 4.2

Pixel Imprint™ fingerprint sensor w/ dedicated microcontroller

Titan C security chip

So, what do you think? Tell us in the comments which model, if any, catches your eye.

