Alphabet Scoop 029: Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL review & thoughts, Q&A [Livestream]

This week we talk about our review and impressions with the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL after about a week.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Kicking off at 5:05 ET
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Third time’s a charm [Video]
- In-depth Pixel 3 XL display test puts Google in the same ballpark as Samsung and Apple
- Google AI details the Pixel 3’s Super Res Zoom and notes best practices [Video]
- Google offering $50 store credit with Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL pre-orders
- Some Google Pixel 3 pre-orders have already started shipping to customers
- Google Pixel 3 XL teardown confirms Samsung AMOLED display, gives peek at Titan M chip
- Google Pixel 3 dual front-facing speaker test — compared w/ Pixel 2 XL, Home Mini, more [Video]
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!