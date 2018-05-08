Google I/O 2018 roundup: Here’s everything Google announced this year [Updating]

Day one of Google I/O is coming to a close right now and it has been one busy day full of announcements. We saw the release of the Android P Beta Program which includes a bunch of changes to the mobile OS, new Google Assistant features, and much more.
Obviously one of the most prominent consumer-facing announcements today was around Android P. And thanks to a partnership with a handful of OEMs, the Android P beta was made available to more phones than just the Pixels.
Google also had a lot to announce around the Google Assistant and Android TV. With Assistant, we can expect new smart functionality like the ability for it to call retailers and schedule an appointment with a natural-sounding voice.
As far as Android TV, Google has placed a renewed focus on the platform and promises better updates and performance. We also got to go hands-on with the JBL Link Bar that will be coming out later this year.
And that isn’t even close to summarizing everything we’ve seen Google announce today. Make sure to check out everything below.
Additionally, we will be adding to this list through the end of the developer conference so don’t forget to come back to catch up on any and all of 9to5Google’s I/O coverage.
Android P |
- Google announces Android P w/ gesture navigation, adaptive battery/brightness, and digital wellbeing
- Android P DP2 factory and OTA images for Pixel, Pixel 2 now available for download
- Android P Beta available today, landing on non-Pixel devices including Essential Phone, OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ2
- How to enroll in the Android P Beta Program
- Android P DP2: Google’s new gesture navigation has arrived w/ haptic feedback and contextual buttons
- How to enable gesture navigation controls on Android P Developer Preview
- Android P DP2: Lockscreen clock now shows while you input your PIN or pattern lock
- Android P DP2: Redesigned recent apps menu ditches ‘Clear All,’ adds new app icon animation and text selection
- Android P DP2: New volume slider gets smaller w/ refined design, new ringer mode shortcut
- Android P DP2: ‘Markup’ screenshot editor updated w/ improved cropping, share option
- How to change the ringtone volume on Android P
- Download Android P Developer Preview 2’s new default wallpaper
- Android P DP2: You can now see how terrible an Android phone with two notches would be
- Android P DP2: Google adds a new charging sound to the Pixel 2 and it’s glorious
- ‘App Bundles’ set to make Android apps smaller, more dynamic, and possibly instant
- Google and Qualcomm have a ‘streamlined’ Android P version to deliver updates more rapidly
- Google’s Digital Wellbeing will help you understand smartphone habits, view usage, focus on the important things
Android TV |
- Google announces Android P for Android TV w/ Autofill, Auto Install, & improved performance
- Hands-on: JBL Link Bar is cool, but its killer feature is Google’s stronger influence [Gallery]
- Google gives Android TV a ‘renewed focus,’ promises updates and better performance
- Google announces its new ADT-2 Android TV dongle for developers
Chrome OS |
Google Assistant |
- Google Assistant gets refreshed smartphone UI, integrates Google Now-esque features
- Google demos Assistant making automated, natural calls on your behalf
- Google Assistant adding Continued Conversation, Multiple Actions, & Pretty Please
- Google adds 6 new voices to Google Assistant, partners with John Legend for ‘certain contexts’
- Google Maps navigation is getting Google Assistant integration ‘this summer’
Apps |
- Google Pay adds support for movie tickets, airline passes, and more
- Google adds morse code as input method in Gboard w/ predictive word suggestions
- Google Maps’ new ‘For you’ tab introduces personal recommendations, AR camera features
- Google News gets redesigned with AI features, new app, available starting today
- Google Photos gets new AI editing suggestions to brighten, archive, share, more
- Google announces a partner program for Google Photos
- Gmail’s latest machine learning feature is ‘Smart Compose’ to autocomplete messages
Other Stuff |
- Numbers from Google I/O 2018: 500 million Assistant devices, 5 billion photos viewed daily
- Google introduces TPU v3.0, the next generation of machine-learning processors
- Material Theme Engine makes it easy for developers to implement Google’s evolved Material Design
- Google Lens integrating w/ camera apps, adding smart text selection & real-time results
- Wireless Android Auto will require Android 9.0 on non-Pixel devices
- Google makes machine learning easy for developers with ML Kit
- Google Assistant smart displays launching in July w/ YouTube & YouTube TV app
