Google I/O 2018 roundup: Here’s everything Google announced this year [Updating]

Day one of Google I/O is coming to a close right now and it has been one busy day full of announcements. We saw the release of the Android P Beta Program which includes a bunch of changes to the mobile OS, new Google Assistant features, and much more.

Obviously one of the most prominent consumer-facing announcements today was around Android P. And thanks to a partnership with a handful of OEMs, the Android P beta was made available to more phones than just the Pixels.

Google also had a lot to announce around the Google Assistant and Android TV. With Assistant, we can expect new smart functionality like the ability for it to call retailers and schedule an appointment with a natural-sounding voice.

As far as Android TV, Google has placed a renewed focus on the platform and promises better updates and performance. We also got to go hands-on with the JBL Link Bar that will be coming out later this year.

And that isn’t even close to summarizing everything we’ve seen Google announce today. Make sure to check out everything below.

Additionally, we will be adding to this list through the end of the developer conference so don’t forget to come back to catch up on any and all of 9to5Google’s I/O coverage.

