Samsung Galaxy S9 gets One UI beta 2 update w/ tons of bug fixes, latest security patch

Just two weeks after the initial rollout of Samsung’s One UI beta program, the first update is on its way. For Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users testing out the One UI beta, here’s what to expect from the first update.

Rolling out over the past 24 hours or so, Samsung’s One UI beta 2 update for Galaxy S9 brings a huge list of improvements. This update doesn’t include any major interface changes, but the changelog notes over two dozen bug fixes for the OS. You can take a look at the full changelog below for more details, but some of the biggest fixes include:

Delay of displaying a screen with an incoming call

Swiping left or right does not work in Recent menu

Not able to log-in Samsung face, fingerprint recognition is not working

Alarm comes with vibration only

Alarm does not ring at scheduled time

When earphones are connected there is no sound through them

Rapid battery discharge during Netflix streaming with Chromecast

Users on Reddit have also noted some other miscellaneous changes in this Samsung One UI update. One user notes how Samsung’s gesture navigation no longer has a fluid transition when swiping to the homescreen. Others note that some UI elements are broken or missing after this update is installed until the phone is rebooted. Hopefully, these are issues Samsung can continue to iron out in further releases.

One UI is set to arrive in full on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 starting in January. Beta testing will continue in the meantime, and it already seems to be available for some Galaxy Note 9 owners as well.

Full Samsung One UI beta 2 update changelog

