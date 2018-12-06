Google Pixel 3 Starter Kit: Cases, screen protectors, and more for your new phone [Video]

Google’s new Pixel 3 family isn’t particularly cheap. While there’s affordable insurance available, odds are you’ll want to protect your investment – especially looking at repair costs. If you’re on the hunt for Pixel 3 accessories, here are a few great options to get started with.

Spigen Thin Fit Case

If you’ve just ordered or are waiting on a Pixel 3 order to arrive, a cheap case is a great way to keep the phone safe while you’re waiting for something better. Personally, my go-to inexpensive case for any phone has been Spigen’s Thin Fit.

This $12 (or less) case offers up a pretty basic design which actually keeps Google’s two-tone look. It fits tight on both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL and leaves the buttons exposed which keeps them tactile. The fingerprint sensor cutout isn’t as recessed too much either, retaining solid accuracy.

Overall, it’s a pretty solid case. Don’t expect it to save your phone from a major drop, but it adds a ton of grip. Even if it’s your main case going forward, it’s an excellent option.

Google Fabric Cases

Personally, my favorite case since getting my Pixel 3 XL in hand has been Google’s collection of fabric cases. While they’re not cheap at all coming in at $40, they are some of the best you can get.

The case isn’t ultra-thick, but it has already saved my Pixel 3 XL from a couple of nasty drops. The case slips onto the phone with a decently tight fit and has a microfiber interior which keeps the phone in good condition. It is slightly slippery at times, but overall I love it.

Google’s design aesthetic really shines through with these cases as well. There are four colors available, my favorite being the “Indigo” option. These cases are available primarily through the Google Store, but you can also pick them up from other select retailers.

Totallee Ultra-Thin Pixel 3 Case

The Pixel 3 XL is a pretty huge phone, so you’d be totally forgiven for not wanting to add any extra bulk with a case. Totallee makes ultra-thin cases for a handful of phones, and that includes Google’s latest. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both have ultra-thin cases available in three colors. A clear and soft TPU case, a hard Frosted Clear case, and a Solid Black case as well.

It’s a bit of a pricey case at roughly $25, but I think it’s well worth it. Other ultra-thin cases case cost even more, and you can easily get this one through Amazon too. It adds as little bulk as you’ll find with a case, but also has a ton of grip especially with the clear, soft version.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

Screen protectors are a necessary evil. They may not look great, but I’d rather sacrifice that than damage my display. While it took a while to arrive (and cost me a nasty scratch on my screen), Whitestone Dome has finally arrived for the Pixel 3 family.

If you’re not familiar with Whitestone Dome, these are pretty much the best tempered glass screen protectors on the market. They take advantage of a liquid installation to ensure there are no bubbles and you’ll get a perfect installation even with curved glass. The installation method is also tedious, but if you follow instructions, it’s also pretty much foolproof.

Of course, you’re getting all of that with an incredibly hefty price tag. $45 for a single kit is no cheap price to pay, but if you ask me, it’s well worth it. This is the best screen protector for the Pixel 3. We’ll have more information in a full review in the coming days.

IQShield ‘Liquid Skin’ Screen Protector

Inexpensive screen protectors for the Pixel 3, in my experience, are largely terrible. Most options available on Amazon are pretty terrible, especially glass ones which tend to be filled with bubbles. To that note, IQ Shield is a decent option.

IQ Shield’s “Liquid Skin” screen protector isn’t tempered glass, but it has a simple installation method which ensures that the screen protector has an accurate, bubble-free fit. It does scratch very easily, but for just shy of $8 for a pack, the value here is unbeat if you ask me.

Anker USB-C Wireless Charger

Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charger you can buy today that will fast charge your Pixel 3 outside of the Pixel Stand. However, there are still some excellent options out there. One of those includes Anker’s USB-C wireless charger. It supports 10W fast wireless charging on other devices (restricted to 5W on Pixel 3) and has a clean design too.

Personally, I’d go for a Pixel Stand if you can afford it, but there are two reasons I think Anker’s option is worth buying. For one, it’s $30. It may lack the faster speeds, but it’s half the cost of others while keeping a clean look and a good build. There are cheaper options out there, but that leads into my second point. This charger uses USB-C for power. If you’re converting your ecosystem to USB-C, this charger fits in perfectly.

