Here are some of the best case options for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launched just yesterday, and the company announced that several official cases would be made available. If those aren’t your style or in your price range, though, here are some of the best Pixel 3 cases you can pick up from some well-known brands.

Google’s Official Pixel 3 Cases

Of course, the best you can get comes directly from Google. We’ve already gone hands-on with every official Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL case. These cases cost $40, have a fabric texture, and come in four colors. Check out our full hands-on for more information, and head over to the Google Store to order. Alternatively, Google also offers “My Case” for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL which are fully customizable and start at $50.

Otterbox Pixel 3 Cases

Defender Series and Symmetry Series

Otterbox cases have long been a huge name for users looking for maximum protection. For the third year in a row, the brand is offering up cases for Google’s latest flagship with an assortment of Pixel 3 cases and Pixel 3 XL cases. These include the Defender Series which provides rugged protection starting at $49.95, and the Symmetry Series which has a slimmer, one-piece design which offers solid protection without the added bulk. That series starts at $39.95.

Spigen Pixel 3 Cases

When it comes to a variety of cases, Spigen is one of the best-known in the business. For the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, there’s a huge assortment of options available with every design and every price point in mind. I’ve listed all of the options below for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, linking to Amazon if available, Spigen’s website otherwise.

Bellroy Pixel 3 Cases

Bellroy is a Made for Google partner on several devices, and for the Pixel 3, there are two case options available directly through the Google Store. This includes a leather case made from “gold-rate LWG tannery leather” and also a leather wallet case. The standard leather case lands at $45 while the wallet case costs $89. Both are available in tan and black.

Bellroy Leather Case Bellroy Wallet Case Bellroy Wallet Case

Incipio Pixel 3 Cases

Another regular partner for Google’s Pixel lineup in the case department is Incipio, and the company is back again for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL with two new options that are in the Made for Google family. The first is the DualPro case which comes in Black and Rose Gold and costs $29.99.

Widely recognized as the original dual-layer case, DualPro delivers 10-ft. drop tested military grade protection through a shock-absorbing inner core and scratch-resistant outer shell. The iconic Incipio DualPro offers Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users with durable, everyday protection in an all-encompassing design.

Incipio is also launching its NGP case for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This case is a mostly transparent option which allows “the brilliant features of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to shine through” for $19.99.

Designed with a highly durable Flex 2 O™ polymer material, NGP offers stretch and tear-resistance while providing Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users with an enhanced grip and low-profile protection. NGP’s raised bezel offers added screen defense and the lightweight, translucent construction allows the brilliant features of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to shine through.

Along with these cases, Incipio has a huge assortment of other Made for Google accessories including wireless chargers and USB-C cables.

Totallee Pixel 3 Cases

For an ultra-thin case, one of your best options comes from Totallee. These super thin cases add barely any bulk to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL but still offer solid protection from scratches. The case comes with a 2-year warranty, has zero branding, and comes in three colors – Matte Clear, Matte Black, and Glossy Clear. Pricing lands at $29.

Tech21 Pixel 3 Cases

Another “Made for Google” partner which delivered new Pixel 3 cases this year was that of Tech21. The brand touts its rugged drop protection in slim cases with the Evo Check, Evo Max, and Pure Clear cases. Ranging from $39-$49, these cases provide 12ft, 14ft, and 10ft of drop protection to both devices.

As a Made for Google partner, tech21 offers unmatched drop protection without interfering with the performance of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Our unique scientific testing guarantees a perfect fit, no loss in signal quality and no interference with Wi-Fi, mobile networks, Bluetooth syncing or other features such as wireless charging. Core functionality such as camera, acoustics and sensors will work perfectly with the case on or off.

Urban Armor Gear Pixel 3 Cases

For rugged protection in a thin profile, I’ve always had a soft spot for cases from Urban Armor Gear (UAG). The company’s new “Monarch Series” adds top-grain leather and metal alloy to the design. The “Plyo Series,” on the other hand, has a cleaner, more refined design which isn’t quite as flashy. Monarch Series cases cost $59.95 while the Plyo cases cost $39.95.

UAG’s Monarch and Plyo series allow for uncompromised functionality of Google’s state of the art technology. Using five layers of protection, the Monarch series is crafted with metal alloy and top grain leather to create a featherweight case that meets double the Military Drop Standards for drop and shock (MIL STD 810G-516.6). For a more refined look, UAG’s Plyo series offers a sleeker option to shield your phone. The composite construction combines an impact resistant soft core with air-soft corners. Making it the slim-line option, while still meeting Military Grade protection standards.

Lifeproof Pixel 3 Cases

For the first time, Lifeproof is bringing its NËXT series of cases to the Pixel 3. These cases add on to the Pixel 3’s IP68 water resistance with improved protection from dirt, snow, and drops. The case is drop-tested for up to 6.6ft and has port covers and IP-5X protection. Pricing lands at $79.

Get out there and live life to the fullest – NËXT provides dropproof, dirtproof, and snowproof protection for the brilliant display, incredible camera, and vast storage of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL while highlighting the sleek lines of the device. An open-screen design allows direct access to the display, while a raised, beveled edge protects from face-down drops. The two-piece design features a clear back and color pop around the edges. NËXT is drop tested to 6.6 feet (2 meters) while port covers and an acoustically transparent speaker mesh deliver IP-5X protection from dirt and dust.

What Are Your Favorites?

Everyone’s got a favorite case. If you have a personal favorite option, drop a comment below and let us know what it is!

