OnePlus Product Awards nominations announced, in-display fingerprint reader absent

The OnePlus Product Awards give fans and community members the chance to vote for their favorite features — both software and hardware — with the final results presented via livestream on December 20th. Despite the full list being pretty well padded out, there was no room for the in-display fingerprint reader on any list.

Announced by OnePlus Staff member Ruby G in a post on the official OnePlus forums, the OnePlus Product Awards nominations have come direct from the community itself.

The very teams behind each software, camera or hardware feature will post a mini-campaign within the forums over the course of December to drum up support — and potentially votes — for their feature.

Here’s how this will work: A few teams will pop by the forums this month to campaign for the feature they think should win. Read their stuff, argue with them in the comments and have a rowdy time.

Make your voice heard! Between now and December 18, submit your votes via this Google Form.

We’ll present the OnePlus Product Awards and the Community Superlative results via video on December 20th! A few familiar faces will be dressed in their Emmy-best and present the trophies to the creators behind the features on air.

Oddly, there is no option to vote for a few of the genuinely best features of the excellent OnePlus 6T namely the in-display fingerprint reader and the tiny teardrop notch. It would also have been interesting to see what the spread of nominations were like prior to this official list being shared.

We imagine that there were many on the forums who would put the headphone port as a core feature.

OnePlus Product Awards Nominations

Best Software Feature

App Locker

Navigation Gestures

Shelf

Gaming Mode 3.0

Parallel Apps

Face Unlock

Ambient Display

Hidden Space

Reading Mode

FileDash

Screen-off Gestures

Quick Launch

Best Camera Feature

Nightscape

Front Portrait Mode

Studio Lighting

Slow Motion

Pro Mode

Quick Capture

Back Portrait Mode – Bokeh Effects

4K 60fps video recording

Best Industrial Design Feature

S Curve

Anti Glare Finish

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Finish

OnePlus 6 Silk White Finish

OnePlus 6 Red Finish

Where to vote?

If you want to cast your vote for your very own favorite OnePlus feature, click here.

