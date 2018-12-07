OnePlus Product Awards nominations announced, in-display fingerprint reader absent

The OnePlus Product Awards give fans and community members the chance to vote for their favorite features — both software and hardware — with the final results presented via livestream on December 20th. Despite the full list being pretty well padded out, there was no room for the in-display fingerprint reader on any list.
Announced by OnePlus Staff member Ruby G in a post on the official OnePlus forums, the OnePlus Product Awards nominations have come direct from the community itself.
The very teams behind each software, camera or hardware feature will post a mini-campaign within the forums over the course of December to drum up support — and potentially votes — for their feature.
Here’s how this will work:
- A few teams will pop by the forums this month to campaign for the feature they think should win. Read their stuff, argue with them in the comments and have a rowdy time.
- Make your voice heard! Between now and December 18, submit your votes via this Google Form.
- We’ll present the OnePlus Product Awards and the Community Superlative results via video on December 20th! A few familiar faces will be dressed in their Emmy-best and present the trophies to the creators behind the features on air.
Oddly, there is no option to vote for a few of the genuinely best features of the excellent OnePlus 6T namely the in-display fingerprint reader and the tiny teardrop notch. It would also have been interesting to see what the spread of nominations were like prior to this official list being shared.
We imagine that there were many on the forums who would put the headphone port as a core feature.
OnePlus Product Awards Nominations
Best Software Feature
- App Locker
- Navigation Gestures
- Shelf
- Gaming Mode 3.0
- Parallel Apps
- Face Unlock
- Ambient Display
- Hidden Space
- Reading Mode
- FileDash
- Screen-off Gestures
- Quick Launch
Best Camera Feature
- Nightscape
- Front Portrait Mode
- Studio Lighting
- Slow Motion
- Pro Mode
- Quick Capture
- Back Portrait Mode – Bokeh Effects
- 4K 60fps video recording
Best Industrial Design Feature
- S Curve
- Anti Glare Finish
- OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Finish
- OnePlus 6 Silk White Finish
- OnePlus 6 Red Finish
Where to vote?
If you want to cast your vote for your very own favorite OnePlus feature, click here.
More on OnePlus:
- Qualcomm reveals Snapdragon 855, next-gen chip powering 2019 Android flagships
- OnePlus 6T tips and tricks: Get the most out of your new phone [Video]
- Cam Compare: Pixel 3 XL Night Sight vs OnePlus 6T Nightscape [Video]
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: