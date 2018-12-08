Best Google and Android stocking stuffers that won’t break the bank

Buying useful gifts for a ‘techy’ has historically been difficult due to gadgets being inherently pricey. Fortunately, that has changed in recent years, with Made by Google’s latest lineup coming in at all price points. In our latest gift guide, we have compiled the best Google and Android stocking stuffers.

BEST GOOGLE STOCKING STUFFERS

Google Home Mini

Stocking stuffers have to be small — it’s in the name after all. Nothing in the Google Assistant lineup is smaller than the Google Home Mini. Donut-sized in shape, it does not matter if the person you are buying for already owns a handful.

Every room — may I suggest the bathroom? — benefits from a smart speaker to stream music and ask the occasional question about your schedule. Meanwhile, Google Assistant devices can also be synced together in a speaker group to play the same song simultaneously.

I would suggest going for a different color to differentiate things. Google just released a new “Aqua” variant of the Home Mini that most users won’t likely have. That hue is available at Walmart and the Google Store for $49.

Where to buy Google Home Mini:

Google Home Mini bundles

Another route is getting one of the many Home Mini bundles. Google just released one that includes a smart GE light bulb, while Walmart sells a Chromecast bundle to create a smart TV setup. Either is useful for starting a smart home, with prices starting at $55 and $74, respectively.

Where to buy Google Home Mini bundles:

Google Store: TV and lighting

Walmart: TV and lighting

Target: Lighting

Google Home Hub

If you want to step-up your gift giving, and are not constrained by size requirements, look at the Home Hub. At $149, numerous retailers throughout the next few weeks will certainly discount it back to Black Friday $99 pricing. It’s everything you love about the Google Home, but with a display that can be used to watch a quick YouTube video in a pinch.

The screen is especially great in the kitchen as a recipe aid, and useful for showing things like the weather, your calendar, and quick maps. Additionally, it makes a killer picture frame with Google Photos. Users do not have to select what images to display, and just have Google decide, with blurry images automatically removed.

Where to buy Google Home Hub:

Merch

Everybody loves merch, which makes this the one entry in the gift guide that is not digital. Google has an online company store that sells branded t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, and many other items, like backpacks, notebooks, and water bottles. In the real world, they are only sold at the Googleplex HQ in Mountain View.

BEST ANDROID STOCKING STUFFERS

18W USB-C Power Adapter

You cannot go wrong with purchasing an extra USB-C charger and cable. Fortunately, Google bundles the two together for a neat $35 package. This 18W adapter plays well with any other USB-C device and supports fast charging. Meanwhile, the included USB-C cable features built-in cord management.

Where to buy Google USB-C Power Adapter

Google Pixel Stand

If you know the person you’re buying for has a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, get them a Google Pixel Stand. This wireless charger built for the latest Google phones has a handful of awesome features.

As the device is already in an upright position, it becomes a perfect screen for pictures. Placing the phone can automatically start a slideshow from Google Photos. It can double as another Google Home speaker, while a Sunrise alarm allows for a gentle and visual wakeup in the morning.

Like the Home Mini, having a second $79 Pixel Stand does not hurt. It is optimal for both your nightstand and an office desk.

Where to buy Google Pixel Stand:

Google Pixel USB-C earbuds

Another good item to always have a spare available are USB-C headphones. Most people still have years worth of 3.5mm earbuds, but not too many have USB-C spares. Google this year created an excellent pair that works with many USB-C devices, not just phones. At $35, they’re not too exorbitantly priced and might actually fit in a stocking.

Where to buy Google Pixel USB-C earbuds