9to5Google Daily 209: Google I/O 2019 puzzle launches, is very anticlimactic

- Google I/O 2019 will be held May 7-9 at its usual Shoreline venue in Mountain View
- [Update: ‘Solved’ already] Google I/O 2019 festivities kick off with its annual cryptic puzzle
- Google plans to launch web client for its Duo video calling service soon
- Google ‘medaka’ and ‘salmon’ devices appear as possible Pixel Watch codenames
- Track calories and receive notifications on the Samsung Gear Sport Watch for $160 (Reg. $200+)
- VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV returns to all-time low at $1,400 shipped
