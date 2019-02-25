[Update: Now 46] Google Pay has added 43 new banks in the US in February 2019

Google is on a possibly never-ending mission to make sure every bank in the US supports Google Pay. Already in the month of February alone, Google Pay has picked up over forty new banks.
Google Pay is not quite as simple as just connecting your credit card information to your devices. Your bank or credit union is also involved, needing to give their approval for Google to use their cards with Google Pay.
Google keeps an up-to-date list of every bank and credit union in the US that has given this approval to Google Pay, and seems to update it almost weekly. The latest updates in February show that Google Pay has gained support for 43 new banks across the US.
You may notice that the list below has 44 financial institutions instead of 43. That is because Google now supports FNB Bank, Inc. in two states, Kentucky and West Virginia, though we’re not sure which was first.
Update 2/25: The Google Pay US support page has been updated once again to add a new bank, Legacy Bank. Two of the listed banks have also been split into more specific listings. Namely, Alliance Bank is now specifically listed for Minnesota and Missouri, and Union State Bank is listed for Clay Center, KS and Uniontown, KS. All of these have been added to the list below, but our total only increases by three.
- Alliance Bank (MN)
- Alliance Bank (MO)
- Alpena Community Credit Union
- American Bank, NA
- Bank of Deerfield
- Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
- Baraboo State Bank
- BlackRidgeBank
- Campbell Employees Federal Credit Union
- Coleman County State Bank
- Columbia Credit Union
- Community Bank of Louisiana
- Community Resource Bank
- Equishare Credit Union
- Federation Bank
- First Area Credit Union
- FNB Bank, Inc. (KY)
- FNB Bank, Inc. (WV)
- GNB Bank
- Jefferson Credit Union
- KH Network Credit Union
- LaSalle State Bank
- Legacy Bank
- Liberty Bank
- Members Choice West Virginia Federal Credit Union
- Memphis City Employees
- Metro Employees Credit Union
- Midland States Bank
- Monroe Telco Federal Credit Union
- NESC Federal Credit Union
- NexTier Bank, National Association
- Northwestern Mutual Credit Union
- Pearl Hawaii Federal Credit Union
- Pine Federal Credit Union
- Rabobank, NA
- Rushville State Bank
- Sanibel Captiva Community Bank
- Southwest National Bank
- St. Pius X Church Federal Credit
- The Citizens National Bank of Bluffton
- The Citizens National Bank of Somerset
- The Farmers & Merchants Bank
- The First National Bank of Ballinger
- Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union
- Union State Bank (Clay Center, KS)
- Union State Bank (Uniontown, KS)
- Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union
- Windsor Federal Savings & Loan
- Wiremen’s Credit Union
More on Google Pay:
- Atom Tickets adds Google Pay, Samsung Pay support for buying tickets, uses ‘Save to Google Pay’
- Target will soon support Google Pay and Samsung Pay in stores
- Google Pay has added 17 new banks in the US in January 2019
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: