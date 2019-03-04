The Moto G4 is now receiving Android 8.1 Oreo

After a long 18-month wait, the Motorola Moto G4 is now finally getting the Android 8.1 Oreo update OTA. However, the caveat is that this update is only currently rolling out to users in Brazil at present.

Considering that the device is so very close to Stock Android and Android 8.1 Oreo shipped to Nexus and Pixel devices as long ago as December 2017, this is most definitely long overdue.

Initially posted over on /r/Android, the update brings with it the December 2018 security patch as well as all of the extras brought about by Android 8.1 Oreo. The update will be welcomed by those still clinging on to the handset, but it is still a bit odd that the update would finally appear now after such a long hiatus.

This is also a bonus in some regards, as Motorola had only officially made promises to update the Moto G4 Plus and did not explicitly mention the standard Moto G4. Motorola was definitely right when they said it would “take some time to fit it into our upgrade schedule.”

The only reports of this update that we have seen come via Reddit and from users in Brazil. But we do expect this OTA to head out to the likely dwindling Moto G4 users over the next few weeks. Beyond simply waiting for the Android 8.1 Oreo OTA to appear, you can head to the Motorola software upgrade page for more information.

