Insignia Google Assistant speakers add constant temperature indicators under clock face

Google Assistant speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and one of the few with a clock displayed comes from Best Buy’s Insignia brand. Now, Insignia Google Assistant speakers have added a constant temperature indicator.
Noted by Android Police, some owners of Insignia’s Assistant speakers are seeing the temperature displayed constantly. This doesn’t seem to be a bug, but an intentional change which was applied in a recent update. As a Google Home Hub user, I can honestly say that the constantly-available temperature saves me from constantly asking that question, so this seems like a welcome change.
Insignia’s Assistant speakers usually start around $100, but discounts are increasingly more common. Currently, the smaller model costs just over $45 brand new from Best Buy.
