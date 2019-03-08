Google Cloud Platform offering discounts to the Internet2 consortium of universities

Beyond Chromebooks for K-12, Google’s products can play a big role in higher education especially as computing moves to the cloud. The company today announced that it’s expanding a deal with the Internet2 consortium of 316 universities to offer Google Cloud Platform “special benefits.”

Internet2 includes 316 U.S. universities, 60 government agencies, 59 corporations, and 43 regional and state education networks. Founded in 1996, it is a “member-driven advanced technology community” that includes Stanford, Harvard, MIT, and the University of California system, as well as other major tech companies.

Their NET+ program provides a portfolio of reliable cloud and trust solutions to help higher education and research institutions solve common technology challenges.

Google is offering “key enhancements” to the standard GCP education terms, including discounted pricing, waivers for data egress fees, and free deployment/training. Schools will be able to leverage Google’s storage, analytics, big data, and machine learning products for research and other use cases.

Other additional benefits as part of the new agreement include:

Access to Google TPUs (10-30x faster than GPUs), and services like AutoML and Cloud ML Engine.

Layer 3 routed access to Google for greater speed and security through Internet2 Cloud Exchange.

Pre-negotiated, custom contract with Internet2 member institutions for the NET+ community

Vertically-integrated security model with low latency and high responsiveness from the world’s largest private cloud network, as well as provisions addressing compliance with key regulations and standards, including FERPA and FedRAMP, among others.

Successful completion of the peer-driven NET+ Service Validation process to help facilitate community security, accessibility, and contractual standards.

Free Orbitera cloud billing reporting and analytics and Business Associates Agreements through Carahsoft, a leading IT solutions provider.

