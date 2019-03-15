Watchfaces from Mobvoi’s Ticwatch models now available on Play Store for most Wear OS watches

Some of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market today are from Mobvoi. The company’s collection of Ticwatch models offer excellent value at a variety of price points. Now, the company is opening up its collection of watchfaces to all Wear OS users by way of the Play Store.

The best gifts for Android users

As first noted by Droid-Life, Mobvoi quietly added quite a lot of the watchfaces from its Ticwatch collection the Play Store. These include the various additions from just about every Ticwatch model to date such as the Pro, C2, and the recent E2 and S2 models.

All of the watchfaces are available completely free of charge, and the company says that they should work on “most” other Wear OS watches. Of course, they’ll still have the “Ticwatch” name emblazoned somewhere on the face. The majority of the faces are all analog, but there are a few digital options as well. Personally, my favorites from the bunch include “Elegant” and “Suntooblack.”

I’d wager that Mobvoi probably added these watchfaces to the Play Store in an effort to provide quicker updates for users. With a quick Play Store update, tweaks can be made to the various faces. Personally, I’m hoping Fossil takes a note here, as their faces are some of my favorite for Wear OS.

More on Wear OS:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: