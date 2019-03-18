Google Calendar for Android, iOS adding AI-powered meeting room suggestions

In recent months, G Suite has added a number of machine learning-powered features to boost end-user productivity. After launching on the web last year, automatic room suggestions are coming to Google Calendar for Android and iOS.

Automatic room suggestions factor guest location like building and floor, as well as past preferences. This includes history, audio/video equipment needs, and room capacity requirements. Google designed the feature to remove meeting “friction” and to let users focus on work, rather than logistical details.

The Google AI-powered capability was first announced in February, and rolled out to the desktop web client in July. It’s now coming to the Android and iOS apps, with Google Calendar’s “Add room” section listing the available options.

This feature requires that G Suite admins add structured resource information and users’ work locations. It’s rolling out over the coming days and will be available to all G Suite editions.

Meanwhile, the web client is gaining the ability to see Calendar event creators to easily swap meeting rooms.

You can now see the creator of a meeting when looking at a “busy” block of time on a resource or room’s schedule in the “Find a time” grid view. Simply hover over the block to see the event creator’s name (even if the event is “Private.”)

Google notes that the “description and title of the event will still be hidden to ensure no sensitive information is shared.”

