Managed Google Play for app deployment earns enterprise security, privacy certifications

Consumer applications and services often have to be certified for use in corporate environments. As part of Android’s push into the enterprise, managed Google Play for internal app deployment has now been certified to three security and privacy designations.

With managed Google Play, companies can curate what apps employees are allowed to browse and download on their Android devices. Besides adding publicly available ones, enterprises can also upload and distribute internal tools that are just intended for the organization.

Managed Google Play has been awarded three important industry designations that are marks of meeting the strict requirements for information security management practices.

The first is ISO 27001 from the International Organization for Standardization and involved Ernst & Young performing a “thorough audit of managed Google Play based on established privacy principles.” It certifies that the Play Store “meets stringent privacy and security standards” when handling another company’s data.

The entire methodology of documentation and procedures for managing other companies’ data are reviewed during an audit, and must be made available for regular compliance review. Companies that use managed Google Play are assured their data is managed in compliance with this industry standard. Additionally, ISO 27001 certification is in line with GDPR compliance.

Meanwhile, SOC 2 and SOC 3 reports focus on controls for “data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.” This rating is also verified via auditing reports, and ensues data confidentiality and integrity.

In managed Google Play, the data and private applications that enter Google’s systems are administered according to strict protocols, including determinations for who can view them and under what conditions.

Google notes that SOC 2 and 3 reports are a requirement for many companies when selecting app distribution solutions.

