Android Enterprise Recommended adds MSPs as Google Cloud plans to acquire Alooma

To help increase corporate adoption of Android, Google last year launched Android Enterprise Recommended. The program is now certifying Managed Service Providers (MSPs) as Google Cloud’s upcoming Alooma acquisition will help businesses migrate to cloud services.

With Android Enterprise Recommended, Google lays out certain hardware and software requirements — like guaranteed security patches — to make it easier for corporate customers to adopt Android in the enterprise. After expanding to Enterprise Mobility Management providers last month, AER now supports Managed Service Providers.

MSPs “provision, manage, and support millions of devices around the world on behalf of customers,” so that companies can offload the work of deploying phones. Google today validated 15 partners that adhere to best practices for maintaining Android devices and follow annual training requirements.

We’re pleased to announce that Accenture, Brodos, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Econocom, Honeywell Enterprise, Mobile Mentor, Mobility MEA, Offshore Tech, SCC, SHI, Skywire, Stratix, Tech Data and Vox Mobile and have been validated as Android Enterprise Recommended partners. Over time, we plan to add more MSP partners to the program.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud today announced that it is planning to acquire Alooma, which helps enterprise customers “streamline database migration in the cloud with an innovative data pipeline tool that enables them to move their data from multiple sources to a single data warehouse.”

The goal of this deal is to make it easier for companies to move to Google products like Cloud Spanner and Cloud Bigtable. While Google may tout its AI lead, the company has to make it easier for prospective companies to actually use and transition to its various products.

One of the things we’re most excited about with Alooma is the deep expertise for both enterprise and open source databases that their team brings to Google Cloud, which will be critical in helping us build out additional migration capabilities within Google Cloud Platform. We’re also looking forward to adding to our growing Google Cloud footprint in Israel, which includes the Velostrata team we added last summer.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: