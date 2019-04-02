Google’s head of India and SEA Rajan Anandan leaves after 8 years

Today Google’s head of India and South-East Asia has left the company. Rajan Anandan announced that after 8 years, he would be departing his role at Google to be filled by the company’s president of Asia Pacific.

Anandan joined Google 8 years ago to fill the role of VP of India and South-East Asia, in that time bringing Google’s services to hundreds of millions of users. Scott Beaumont, Google’s President of Asia Pacific, will be taking over Rajan’s role. Before Beaumont takes over the role, Vikas Agnihotri will take over as interim chief.

As for Anandan himself, he is apparently shifting his focus to investing in “promising early-stage technology startups” in India and SEA. Google says regarding his departure:

We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past 8 years. His entrepreneurial zeal & leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India & SE Asia. We wish him all the best in his new adventures

8 amazing years. 850million internet users across India and SEA. Many billions of revenue and fastest growing region in the world. Incredible team that thinks big and executes superbly. Thank you @GoogleIndia #GoogleSEA. Loved every minute. — Rajan Anandan (@RajanAnandan) April 2, 2019

