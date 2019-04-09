Google and Childish Gambino will host ‘Brighter in the Dark’ Pixel 3 experience at Coachella

Earlier this year, Google kicked off a collaboration with Childish Gambino to help promote the Pixel 3. Now, that’s being taken a step further with a new experience at Coachella which will highlight the Pixel 3’s Night Sight capabilities.

The best gifts for Android users

Google’s previous work with Childish Gambino spawned what I think is probably the best video ad for the Pixel 3 to date. The short advert took a snippet from the still unreleased track, “Human Sacrifice” and showed the rapper in a dance-off with his own Playmoji.

At Coachella, Childish Gambino will be at the festival hosting the “Brighter in the Dark” experience with Google’s help. The experience will use Google’s Pixel 3 to let users have a dance-off with the Childish Gambino Playmoji pack, as well as use music, art, and technology in “unexpected ways.”

Of course, as implied by the title, Night Sight is going to be a huge focus at this experience. It’s described that the installation is “designed exclusively” for the Pixel 3’s Night Sight feature, letting users capture “jaw-dropping photos” in the dark.

Childish Gambino has teamed up with Google Pixel 3 at Coachella for an immersive experience combining music, art, and technology in unexpected ways. Explore Gambino’s creative world with some exciting Pixel 3 features. The custom installation is designed exclusively for the Google Pixel 3’s Night Sight, letting you capture jaw-dropping photos in the dark. You can even have a dance off with Gambino using Pixel’s Playmoji pack.

If you’re headed to Coachella this month, the Brighter in the Dark experience will be open from Friday to Sunday, 12pm-10pm each day. The experience is located between the Mojave and Gobi stages. Google will also be livestreaming Coachella on YouTube.

Experience "Brighter in the Dark" a collaboration from @childishgambino and Google Pixel 3 starting 4.12. https://t.co/efKIkXTZQg pic.twitter.com/2OImVGc59l — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) April 9, 2019

More on Google Pixel 3:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: