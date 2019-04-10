Google Fi activation, account issues seemingly caused by wider T-Mobile problem, should be fixed

Over the past 24 hours, Google Fi customers have been encountering issues with activating devices on their accounts. The widespread issue is caused by a problem on T-Mobile’s end, and it’s affecting other MVNOs as well.

If you’re a Google Fi customer and have tried to activate a new device in the past day or so, you’ve probably been unsuccessful. Users have been reporting since April 9th that the Google Fi app hasn’t been letting them activate new devices or recently reset devices on the network. Users already active shouldn’t be encountering any service interruptions, but the outage is causing problems with account management as well.

As the folks over at Android Central point out, this is very likely caused by a wider problem from T-Mobile. The same outage was also affecting other MVNOs of the carrier such as Mint Mobile.

In a message through the Google Fi app this morning, the company says that it “expects” things to be up and running today. The exact 8AM PDT time given, however, has come and gone with some users still running into trouble. We’ve been able to note on our own devices that the message has disappeared, so it seems things are coming back up at this point.

Temporary Account Maintenance We’re making a few improvements to Google Fi. During this time, you will not be able to make any account changes. We expect everything to be back to normal by Apil 10th, 2019 at 8:00:00 AM PDT. We apologize for any inconvenience.

